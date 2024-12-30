Dense fog, slippery spots, likely into Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 29, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Dense Fog Advisory continues for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin through Monday morning. In addition to low visibility, some icy stretches are possible on roads.

Widespread dense fog continues tonight and Monday morning. Temperatures are going to hold above freezing most of Sunday evening, and then fall overnight. This could cause some ice to form on roads and sidewalks Monday morning. Plan on adding a little extra time to the morning drive.

The fog gradually clears Monday afternoon, but we hang on to the clouds. Northwest winds pick up on Tuesday, signaling a colder change for the remainder of the week. Highs drop into the 20s midweek, and then fall into the 10s by Friday and Saturday.

Even though we finally get cold enough for snow, there is very little in the forecast this week. Light snow is possible near the I-90 corridor on Monday, possibly turning the grass white. Flurries are likely on New Year’s Day, but nothing sticks. Saturday and Sunday have snow potential. There is a larger system moving through the Midwest, though the confidence in snow in Minnesota is low at this point.