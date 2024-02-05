Dense fog returns Sunday night, record highs later this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for February 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of western, central, and northern Minnesota. This does not include the Twin Cities metro at this time.

You got a very different Sunday depending on if you live in eastern or western Minnesota. The sun came out along and east of I-35, boosting highs into the 40s and around 50° in the Twin Cities. To the west, low clouds and fog kept things much cooler. Highs around Alexandria and Brainerd were held in the low 30s. Tonight, fog will get thick again across central, western, and northern Minnesota. Some scattered dense fog is also possible in the Twin Cities through early Monday morning. Depending on how quickly the fog leaves on Monday, highs could stay in the mid 40s, or make another run at 50° with some extra sun.

The big storm system crashing into California tonight will slowly trudge east this week. Ahead of it, more warm—honestly, you could call this hot—temperatures move across the middle of the country. Record highs in the low to mid 50s are likely in the Twin Cities Tuesday through Thursday. Even the places up north that still have some snow on the ground will get into the mid and upper 40s. When that storm system gets to Minnesota Wednesday into Thursday, it starts off with rain and wind. It will wrap in cooler temperatures and possibly some slushy snow on Friday. By next weekend, expect highs a little closer to average in the 30s.