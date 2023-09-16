Dense Fog gives way to Sun to start the weekend – Chris
It’s been a morning with dense fog for some, but the weekend is still set to bring a host of pleasant bliss! Other than some afternoon cloud cover on Saturday, partly to mostly sunny skies are in store both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s. Another warming trend arrives next week. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s, with 80s returning Tuesday through late next week. Though most of the forecast is dry, there will be chances for isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday,
Enjoy the weekend!
– Meteorologist Chris Reece