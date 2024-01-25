Dense fog, drizzle continues through Friday morning

Here’s your Thursday afternoon forecast for January 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the southern half of Minnesota and most of northwest Wisconsin through Friday morning. This includes the entire Twin Cities metro.

The gloomy, warm January weather continues Thursday evening. Visibility has been between 1 and 3 miles across most of the area during the daylight hours. Once the sun goes down and temperatures cool a degree or two, visibility should drop under a half mile for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Thankfully, sub-freezing temperatures are less likely tonight, especially in the Twin Cities. If you live north or west of Hutchinson and St. Cloud, there could be some icy spots early Friday morning.

Clouds stay over us Friday afternoon, but the dreary fog should start to clear. Expect more peeks of sun this weekend with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30s. The big warm-up remains on track next week. Highs reach the low 40s on Monday. Starting Tuesday, they could be in the upper 40s or low 50s from the Twin Cities to the south. A lot will have to do with how quickly snow melts to our south. If we get more snow-free ground, we have a better shot at record highs around 50°.