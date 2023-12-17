Dense fog, drizzle continues Saturday night

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for December 16, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of central and western Minnesota Saturday evening (ends at midnight)

The dreary, damp weather continues Saturday evening. On and off drizzle is possible in the Twin Cities, and dense fog is likely anywhere northwest of the metro. Temperatures stay above freezing in the Twin Cities, so roads will just be wet. Farther northwest, some bridges and overpasses might become slippery as temperatures slide closer to freezing. Expect clouds when you wake up on Sunday morning, then more breaks of sun through the middle of the day and afternoon.

A cold front sweeps across the state Sunday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, scattered snow showers are likely. There could be a dusting of snow along and north of I-94 Sunday evening—just enough to make roads slippery in spots. Behind the front, northwest winds ramp up Sunday night through Monday morning. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are likely across most of Minnesota. Wind chills on Monday morning fall into the single digits above and below zero, including in the Twin Cities metro. After the shot of cold Monday, temperatures bounce back closer to 40° for the remainder of the week. Another chance of light rain arrives on Friday.