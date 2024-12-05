Decreasing winds this afternoon and still cold – but a much warmer weekend!

High wind gusts from the northwest up to 30 mph this morning from incoming Arctic air continue in the Twin Cities and are expected until 8 a.m.

High wind gusts from the northwest up to 30 mph this morning from incoming Arctic air continue in the Twin Cities and are expected until 8 a.m. Bus stop wind-chills of -5 to -10 Below and actual air temperatures near 8 degrees with clear skies.

Winds on Wednesday in the Twin Cities from the northwest gusted to 53 mph at the MSP International Airport and +50 mph winds were reported in the metro area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and +40 mph winds were still occurring into the early morning hours of this Thursday. Winds will be cold and gust to 25 mph until 10 a.m. then decreasing winds from the west-northwest around 10-15 mph this afternoon and less than 10 mph by the 4:32 p.m.

Cold today but with sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon the highs in the upper teens will feel more comfortable after 2 p.m. Highs today will be well below the average at 18 degrees which is closer to the average low for this time of year – average high for December 5 is 33 degrees in the Twin Cities. Partly cloudy tonight with southwest winds at 5-10 mph and lows near 16 degrees by the 7:36 a.m. sunrise on Friday.

Not as cold on Friday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees with west-northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Much warmer this weekend with sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy Sunday morning then cloudy with patchy fog, drizzle and light rain Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the low 40s.

Monday brings some light rain/snow mix but nothing heavy expected and any snow accumulations less than 1″. Highs Monday in the mid 30s then colder Tuesday with flurries and highs in the mid 20s. JONATHAN YUHAS