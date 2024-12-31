Cooler with a few flurries New Year’s Eve

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for December 31, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The fog is gone! I typically shy away from using exclamation marks in forecasts, but I want to use a dozen to say that. Even though we can see farther, there are still plenty of clouds. If you have heard murmurings about the Northern Lights tonight, you will not see them in Minnesota or Wisconsin. The clouds win tonight.

If you have New Year’s plans, as always, please have a sober driver. Plan on a few flurries from time to time, temperatures in the low 20s, and wind chills in the 10s tonight.

Highs keep falling this week. You can 10s through the second half of the week, and wind chills near or below zero. We continue to see more cold air pushing in from Canada this weekend, holding the snow south of Minnesota and Wisconsin. That trend continues next week too. At least ski hills will be able to make snow, and outdoor rinks will have plenty of ice.