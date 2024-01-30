Cooler & Windy Today then Sun & +50 Degree Temperatures on Wednesday.

Rain Sprinkles possible at times this Tuesday Morning in the Twin Cities with Cloudy Skies and Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph then Decreasing Winds this Afternoon from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph after 3 p.m. Peeks of Sun also possible after 3 p.m. but Skies mainly Cloudy. Temperatures Today hold Steady in the upper 30s with Wind-Chills in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be the Warmest Day this Week in the Twin Cities with Record High of 54 degrees expected ( Record High Wednesday January 31 is 46 degrees in 2009 ). Ground Hog Day is Friday and folklore is Shadow 6 more weeks of Winter and No Shadow early Spring.

The upcoming Weekend will bring Breezy Conditions with Light Rain Showers possible on Saturday but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting. Next Week ( Feb. 5 to Feb. 9 ) looks to continue Mild with highs in the 40s ( average is mid 20s ).

TODAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Sprinkles this morning then Decreasing Winds this afternoon with Peeks of Sun after 2 p.m.

HIGH: 39 Degrees. ( Wind-Chill low 30s ).

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph in the Morning then West at 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy Skies.

LOW: 29 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm.

HIGH: 54 Degrees. ( Record High 46 degrees set in 2009 )

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 34 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………………….47 / 34 Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY.(Groundhog Day)…40 / 35 Sunny in the AM then Cloudy & Breezy in the PM.

SATURDAY…………………….43 / 35 Cloudy & Breezy with Light Rain Showers possible – Chance for Light Rain Showers is 30%.

SUNDAY………………………..45 / 30 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

MONDAY……………………….40 / 29 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 9 and 25 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS