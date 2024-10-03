Cooler Today then Warming up again!

Mainly Cloudy in the Twin Cities Today with Peeks of Sunshine but also a chance for some Rain Sprinkles between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Today will be Cooler with temperatures this afternoon in the mid 60s which is actually average for this time of year. Skies will Clear Tonight and make for a Chilly Night with lows by Friday morning in the low to mid 40s – Patchy Fog will be possible near Lakes and in River Valleys. Winds will be North at 5 to 10 mph Today and North at 5 mph or less Tonight.

Friday will be Mainly Sunny with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the mid to upper 60s then 7 p.m. temperatures for High School Football Games will be in the low 60s with Clear Skies. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the low 50s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will likely be an Elevated Fire Risk Day with Warm temperatures in the low 80s, Gusty South Winds at 15 to 25 mph and Relative Humidity around 25% along with Dry Vegetation from falling leaves. A few Isolated T-Storms are possible between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. Saturday but mainly along a line from Hibbing to St.Paul and points east into Wisconsin including Stillwater, Duluth, Hibbing and Eau Claire,WI.

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday October 6th is looking great with Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies and 7 a.m. temperatures near 54 degrees with West Winds at 5 to 15 mph. During the Marathon temperatures will be in the mid 50s with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. then upper 50s to near 60 degrees with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. then low to mid 60s with Sunny Skies in the afternoon and West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. The West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph will create a Headwind for Runners on mile 16 to mile 19 then a nice Tailwind ( wind at back ) down Summit Avenue from mile 21 to the finish line at mile 26.2. JONATHAN YUHAS