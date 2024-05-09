Cooler Today but still Nice then Warmer Weekend.

Mainly Sunny Today in the Twin Cities but some Clouds will be over the southern Twin Cities Metro up until the early afternoon. Highs Today in the mid 60s with Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies and Light Southeast Winds Tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s – areas east into Wisconsin will fall into the upper 30s overnight and may have some Scattered Light Frost by sunrise ( 5:49 a.m. ) Friday.

Warmer Friday with Sunny Skies in the morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with Spotty T-Storms possible between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. especially in western Wisconsin. Highs Friday near 70 degrees with Breezy West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph then Lighter Winds Friday evening. Clear Skies Friday night with Patchy Fog and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunny and Pleasant on Saturday with highs near 70 degrees and Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Saturday night with lows in the low 50s and Light Winds.

Partly Cloudy and Warmer on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees and Winds from the West at 5 to 15 mph. Scattered T-Storms will develop after 5 p.m. Sunday and be around the area from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lake Water Temperatures across Minnesota range from 35 to 45 degrees in the north ( Duluth, Ely, Hibbing, Bemidji, Partly Rapids, Roseau, International Falls and Warroad ).

Lake Water Temperatures in central Minnesota ( Mille Lacs, Alexandria, Brainerd, Pine City ) range from 40 to 50 degrees and in southern Minnesota ( Twin Cities, Willmar, Slayton, Mankato, Fairmont, Albert Lea, Faribault, Rochester and Red Wing ) range from 52 to 59 degrees. Lake Temperatures all across Minnesota will likely increase 1 to 3 degrees by Monday May 13. Bigger Lakes have the Coolest Water Temperatures right now.

JONATHAN YUHAS