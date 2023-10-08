Cooler than average temps this week then Rain by Friday and Saturday.

Today will start with Cloudy Skies in the Twin Cities then Cloud & Sun Mix this afternoon with North Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the mid 50s.

Cooler than Average temperatures this upcoming Week with Rain moving into the area Friday and Saturday.

Light Scattered Frost will be possible in the Twin Cities Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as low temperatures drop into the upper 30s and mid 30s in areas about 30 miles away from the downtown areas.

Fall Colors peaking now and through the Weekend along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north to the US/Canadian border. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota between October 12 and 17th.

TODAY:

Cloudy this morning then Partly Cloudy this afternoon.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Cool and Breezy.

HIGH: 55 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 38 Degrees. ( Light Frost by Tuesday morning )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………..56 / 38 AM Light Frost otherwise Cloud & Sun Mix.

WEDNESDAY……….60 / 45 AM Light Frost otherwise Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

THURSDAY…………..58 / 45 Mainly Cloudy & Windy.

FRIDAY…………………51 / 44 Cloudy, Windy, Cool with Periods of Rain. Chance for Rain is 90%.

SATURDAY……………53 / 39 Cloudy with AM Rain then Scattered Showers in the afternoon then late night Clearing. Chance for Rain is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 44 and 62 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS