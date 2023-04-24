Cooler than Average temps for last week of April.

* Spring 2023 in Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota continues Gloomy and Wet with the exception of 4 days in the Twin Cities topping 80 degrees between April 11 and 14.

Looking into the future the rest of April in Twin Cities and Minnesota will remain Cooler than Average with highs in the 40s to near 60 degrees – average highs last week of April are in the low to mid 60s. Heading into early May the Unseasonably Cold Air Mass currently over the Midwest will be pushed away and replaced by a Warmer Air Mass around May 3 which will likely push temperatures back into the 60s, 70s and possibly 80s by May 5-8. It is Severe T-Storm Season and it has been rather Calm in Minnesota for Severe T-Storms this Season but pattern could become much more Active and Prone to Stronger T-Storms May 6-8 so important to have those Severe T-Storm Plans in place at home, work and school.

River Levels will remain at Major Flood Levels on the Crow River at Delano and Rockford and the Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings and Saint Croix River at Stillwater.

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week. Additional precipitation this upcoming Thursday April 27, Friday April 28, Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30 in the form of Rain will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April and possibly into early May. Rainfall expected Thursday April 27 through Sunday April 30 will be from .25” to .50”.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy with Rain Sprinkles possible and Very Cool for late April.

HIGH: 48 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Scattered Frost. ( Record Low Tuesday morning is 25 degrees set in 1908 ).

LOW: 29 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy and still Very Cold for late April.

HIGH: 50 Degrees.

Wind: East- Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 32 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……..58 / 42 Sunny & Breezy.

THURSDAY…………62 / 48 Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warmer with Scattered T-Showers possible. Chance for Scattered T-Showers is 70%.

FRIDAY…………….55 / 38 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers. Chance for Scattered T-Shower is 90%.

SATURDAY……….52 / 38 Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers & Very Cool for late April. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80%.

SUNDAY……………50 / 37 Cloudy, Windy & Very Cool with Scattered Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 43 and 63

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….61

Average Low…..41

Record High……84 set in 1962

Record Low…….24 set in 1910

Sunrise:…..…..6:14 a.m.

Sunset:………..8:09 p.m.

