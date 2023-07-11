Cooler summer temperatures likely through midweek

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for July 11, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

What a refreshing change of pace today! The Twin Cities metro started the day in the 50s, central and northern Minnesota started in the 40s, and some cities in northwest Wisconsin were in the upper 30s. North winds will keep highs in the mid to upper 70s later this afternoon, and again on Wednesday. The air is much drier too. As rain tries to move out of the Dakotas, most of it will fall apart as it crosses into Minnesota. There might be a few light rain showers this evening in western Minnesota, and possibly a few showers in the metro near daybreak Wednesday.

Isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, and again Thursday afternoon. There is a small chance for small hail and gusty winds with these storms, but the overall severe weather potential is low through the rest of the week. One more round of scattered thundershowers is possible Friday afternoon. By the weekend, there should be enough dry air to keep most rain out of Minnesota. I still can’t rule out a hit or miss shower Saturday and Sunday.