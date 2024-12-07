Wintry Mix Up North, few metro rain showers

Here’s your Sunday morning forecast for December 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Minnesota today.

Your Sunday forecast stays mild for this time of the year, with highs in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy skies. A wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rainfall stays in the forecast today across northern Minnesota. A couple inches of snowfall is possible throughout most of the Winter Weather Advisory area (towards Brainerd to Bemidji). Higher snowfall totals near half a foot, are likely along the Minnesota-Canadian border, where a Winter Storms Warning is in place through tonight.

The Twin Cities won’t see the snowfall today, but we do have the chance for a few light and scattered rain showers.

Temperatures drop during the daytimes tomorrow as colder air builds in from the west-northwest. Winds pick up as well, and it’s a blustery and cold day with scattered snow showers into the afternoon. The Monday evening commute could be slower with snow showers in place.

Have a wonderful day!

Wren