Cooler and Very Nice Today then Hot Week ahead!

The Heat will take a break Today in the Twin Cities and the afternoon will bring much more comfortable high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Heat will come back on Monday with highs approaching 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees Monday afternoon will push Heat Index values into low to mid 90s. The most Intense Heat moves into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s Tuesday ( Record High 97 deg. set in 1971 ) and near 100 degrees Wednesday ( Record High 97 deg. set in 1948 ). Dew Point temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will push Heat Index Values into the 100 to 105 degree range.

The Remains of Tropical Storm Hillary will move over the upper Midwest Friday and Saturday producing some Isolated T-Storms across the area. Cooler temperatures in the upper 70s next Saturday August 26.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Cooler and Pleasant.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 66 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 90 Degrees. ( Heat Index 94 Degrees )

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 75 Degrees. ( Very Humid )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………….98 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 104 degrees )

WEDNESDAY……………100 / 74 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 105 degrees )

THURSDAY………………..92 / 70 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 98 degrees )

FRIDAY………………………90 / 67 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY…………………79 / 60 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 62 and 80

JONATHAN YUHAS