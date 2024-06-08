Cooler air moves across Minnesota, Wisconsin on Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There will be a few light rain showers in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin before sunset Saturday. This is all along a weak cold front that moves south overnight. However, after the sun goes down, there will not be enough energy for rain. As the front moves over the Twin Cities on Sunday, you can expect more clouds in the afternoon, and cooler highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be another beautiful day with high pressure sitting over the state, keeping the sky clear and winds light.

The pattern shifts through the middle and end of the week. There is a lot of heat across the western United States, and that will gradually move east over the next several days. The difficult question is: How far north will the heat get? There will be a few storm systems moving through the northern branch of the jet stream, and they could keep the highest heat south of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The first wave arrives on Tuesday with scattered rain and a few storms. Another one comes in Wednesday night through Thursday with more chances for storms.