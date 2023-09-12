Cool with Highs in mid to upper 60s Today then low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning followed by highs near 80 degrees on Thursday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

T-Storms in Duluth Monday evening between 7pm and 11pm produced a localized area of 3” to 5” over the central Hillside of Duluth which has caused significant Flash Flooding that ran down the hills into Duluth flooding portions of I-35 and numerous road intersections.  The Rain for Duluth is over but damage may have occurred in some areas due to Flash Flooding overnight.

Cooler Today in the Twin Cities with Isolated Showers or Sprinkles possible but most areas Dry – highs Today will be Below Average in the mid to upper 60s ( Average is 75 degrees ).   

Very Cool Tonight into Wednesday morning with lows in the Twin Cities with low to mid 40s and Scattered Light Frost is likely in areas north of the Twin Cities by Wednesday morning as lows fall into the 30s by Wednesday morning.  

Nice Wednesday afternoon and Warmer Thursday with Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph.  Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible Friday and then Dry for the Weekend with temperatures in the 70s.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September.  Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th

TODAY: 

Cooler  with  Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Isolated  Showers  possible  but  northing  Heavy  or  Long  Lasting  and  most  areas  will  stay  Dry.  Chance  for  Isolated  Showers  is  30%.

HIGH:  67  Degrees.

Wind:  North at  5  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Clearing  Skies,  Patchy  Fog  and  Cool.

LOW:   44  Degrees.

Wind:  Light  Winds.   

WEDNESDAY:  

Patchy  Morning  Fog  otherwise  Sunny  and  Pleasant.

HIGH:  70  Degrees.

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph.

WEDNESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   54  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY……………..80 / 60  Sunny, Breezy & Warmer. 

FRIDAY…………………..70 / 56  Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storms.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 60%.  

SATURDAY……………..72 / 52  Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY…………………76 / 56  Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………….80 / 60  Partly Cloudy & Warm.

The average low and high for the extended period is 55 and 75 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS