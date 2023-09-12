Cool with Highs in mid to upper 60s Today then low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning followed by highs near 80 degrees on Thursday.

T-Storms in Duluth Monday evening between 7pm and 11pm produced a localized area of 3” to 5” over the central Hillside of Duluth which has caused significant Flash Flooding that ran down the hills into Duluth flooding portions of I-35 and numerous road intersections. The Rain for Duluth is over but damage may have occurred in some areas due to Flash Flooding overnight.

Cooler Today in the Twin Cities with Isolated Showers or Sprinkles possible but most areas Dry – highs Today will be Below Average in the mid to upper 60s ( Average is 75 degrees ).

Very Cool Tonight into Wednesday morning with lows in the Twin Cities with low to mid 40s and Scattered Light Frost is likely in areas north of the Twin Cities by Wednesday morning as lows fall into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Nice Wednesday afternoon and Warmer Thursday with Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible Friday and then Dry for the Weekend with temperatures in the 70s.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Cooler with Cloud and Sun Mix with Isolated Showers possible but northing Heavy or Long Lasting and most areas will stay Dry. Chance for Isolated Showers is 30%.

HIGH: 67 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clearing Skies, Patchy Fog and Cool.

LOW: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Patchy Morning Fog otherwise Sunny and Pleasant.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 54 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY……………..80 / 60 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

FRIDAY…………………..70 / 56 Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 60%.

SATURDAY……………..72 / 52 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY…………………76 / 56 Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………….80 / 60 Partly Cloudy & Warm.

The average low and high for the extended period is 55 and 75 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS