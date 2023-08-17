Cool Today with some Smoky Haze then Hot and Humid for the Weekend and into next Week.

Smoky Hazy Conditions in the Twin Cities Today from Smoke in the air from Canada Wildfires this afternoon although the Gusty Northwest Winds Today will keep the air moving which may prevent the Smoke from getting more intense in the Twin Cities as compared to areas of northern Minnesota.

Temperatures will turn Hot along with Increasing Humidity this upcoming Weekend. Temperatures in the 90s with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s will produce Heat Index Values of 100 to 103 degrees Saturday through Thursday.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Cool with Smoky Haze at Times.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Lighter Winds and Cool for August.

LOW: 57 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

HIGH: 81 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 68 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………94 / 75 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & more Humid. ( Heat Index 101 degrees )

SUNDAY…………………….93 / 73 Hazy Sunshine & Humid. ( Heat Index 100 degrees )

MONDAY…………………..96 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 103 degrees )

TUESDAY……………………92 / 73 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 100 degrees )

WEDNESDAY………………93 / 73 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 100 degrees )

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 81

JONATHAN YUHAS