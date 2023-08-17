Cool Today with some Smoky Haze then Hot and Humid for the Weekend and into next Week.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Smoky Hazy Conditions in the Twin Cities Today from Smoke in the air from Canada Wildfires this afternoon although the Gusty Northwest Winds Today will keep the air moving which may prevent the Smoke from getting more intense in the Twin Cities as compared to areas of northern Minnesota. 

Temperatures will turn Hot along with Increasing Humidity this upcoming Weekend.  Temperatures in the 90s with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s will produce Heat Index Values of 100 to 103  degrees Saturday through Thursday.

TODAY: 

Partly  Cloudy,  Breezy  and  Cool  with  Smoky  Haze  at  Times.

HIGH:  74  Degrees. 

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  20  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Clear  Skies  with  Lighter  Winds  and  Cool  for  August.

LOW:   57  Degrees.

Wind:  West  at  5  to  10  mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy  and  Breezy.

HIGH:  81   Degrees.  

Wind:  Southeast  at  10  to  15  mph. 

FRIDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   68  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………94 / 75  Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & more Humid. (  Heat Index 101 degrees  )  

SUNDAY…………………….93 / 73  Hazy Sunshine & Humid.  (  Heat Index 100 degrees  )

MONDAY…………………..96 / 76  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid.  (  Heat Index 103 degrees  )

TUESDAY……………………92 / 73  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid.  (  Heat Index 100 degrees  )

WEDNESDAY………………93 / 73  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid.  (  Heat Index 100 degrees  )

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 81

JONATHAN YUHAS