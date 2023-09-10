Cool Today through Tuesday then upper 70s to near 80 degrees end of the upcoming Week.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

The upcoming Week will bring a chance for some Light Spotty Showers Monday and Tuesday but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting in terms of Rain.  Temperatures will start out in the low 70s the beginning of the Week then Warming into the upper 70s the end of the Week to 80 degrees by Saturday. 

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September.  Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th

TODAY: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Isolated  Showers  possible  but  northing  Heavy  or  Long  Lasting  and  most  areas  will  stay  Dry.  Chance  for  Isolated  Showers  is  20%.

HIGH:  71  Degrees.

Wind:  Northeast  at  10  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Patchy  Fog. 

LOW:   55  Degrees.

Wind:  Northeast  at  5  to  10  mph.   

MONDAY:  

Partly  Cloudy  with  Isolated  Showers  possible  but  northing  Heavy  or  Long  Lasting  and  most  areas  will  stay  Dry.  Chance  for  Isolated  Showers  is  20%.

HIGH:  71  Degrees.

Wind:  Northeast  at  10  to  15  mph.

MONDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   54  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………….70 / 52  Cloud & Sun Mix with Spotty Showers possible.  Chance for Spotty Showers is 30%. 

WEDNESDAY………….71 / 52  Patchy AM Fog otherwise Mostly Sunny.  

THURSDAY……………..77 / 57  Sunny, Breezy & Warmer. 

FRIDAY…………………..79 / 58  Partly Cloudy.

SATURDAY………………80 / 60  Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 57 and 75 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS