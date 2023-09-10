Cool Today through Tuesday then upper 70s to near 80 degrees end of the upcoming Week.

The upcoming Week will bring a chance for some Light Spotty Showers Monday and Tuesday but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting in terms of Rain. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s the beginning of the Week then Warming into the upper 70s the end of the Week to 80 degrees by Saturday.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers possible but northing Heavy or Long Lasting and most areas will stay Dry. Chance for Isolated Showers is 20%.

HIGH: 71 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 55 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers possible but northing Heavy or Long Lasting and most areas will stay Dry. Chance for Isolated Showers is 20%.

HIGH: 71 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 54 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………….70 / 52 Cloud & Sun Mix with Spotty Showers possible. Chance for Spotty Showers is 30%.

WEDNESDAY………….71 / 52 Patchy AM Fog otherwise Mostly Sunny.

THURSDAY……………..77 / 57 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

FRIDAY…………………..79 / 58 Partly Cloudy.

SATURDAY………………80 / 60 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 57 and 75 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS