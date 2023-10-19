Cool Today then Warmer in the mid to upper 60s on Friday followed by Peaking Fall Colors this upcoming Weekend.

Scattered Rain Showers will move through the Twin Cities at times into the early afternoon then skies gradually becoming a Mix of Clouds and Sun after 4 p.m. with Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 50s.

Breezy and Warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Twin Cities and mid 60s to near 70 degrees the rest of southern Minnesota. Weekend will bring Partly Cloudy Skies with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Fall Colors peaking now in central Minnesota including Alexandria, St.Cloud, Buffalo and Taylors Falls areas. Fall Colors will Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota this Weekend ( October 21/22 ) and continue into next week then time to rake.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Spotty Showers at times then Decreasing Clouds with some Sunshine after 4 p.m. along with Breezy Conditions. Chance for Spotty Showers is 90%.

HIGH: 58 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Light Winds and Patchy Fog.

LOW: 46 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer.

HIGH: 65 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 50 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………58 / 40 Cloud & Sun Mix and Breezy.

SUNDAY……………….59 / 47 Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………..64 / 50 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

TUESDAY………………56 / 47 AM Sun then Cloudy with Scattered Showers in the afternoon & evening. Chance for Scattered Showers in the afternoon & evening is 70%.

WEDNESDAY…………54 / 48 Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Chance for Scattered Showers is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 40 and 57 degrees.

