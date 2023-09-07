Cool Today then Sunny & Warmer Friday!

Clouds will clear this Thursday afternoon in the Twin Cities and temperatures will slowly reach 70 degrees with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear this evening and Cool with areas of Patchy Fog near Lakes and River Valleys. Low temperatures near 50 degrees by sunrise ( 6:46 a.m. ) Friday and lows near 50 degrees inside the 494/694 loop and upper 40s in the outlying areas.

Sunny and Warmer Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 70s again Saturday with Scattered T-Storms possible Saturday evening. Light Scattered Rain Showers around Sunday morning otherwise Mix of Clouds and Sun with Breezy Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the low 70s.

TODAY:

Decreasing Clouds and becoming Mostly Sunny this afternoon.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 50 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and Warmer.

HIGH: 78 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………….78 / 62 Partly Cloudy & Warmer with Scattered T-Storms in the evening. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 40% .

SUNDAY………………..72 / 57 AM Clouds & Spotty Showers then Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Chance for AM Spotty Showers is 40%.

MONDAY………………71 / 54 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with some Spotty Showers. Chance for Spotty Showers is 30%.

TUESDAY……………….70 / 52 Cloud & Sun Mix & Cool with afternoon Sprinkles.

WEDNESDAY………….70 / 52 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 57 and 75 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS