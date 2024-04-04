Cool Today but Sunny!

The Minnesota Twins Baseball Home Opener at Target Field is in Minneapolis Today and Weather for the Game this afternoon looks Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy at Times with North Winds at 10 to 15 mph and temperatures in the low 50s.

If outside at the Twins Game or anything else don’t forget Sun Block as the Sun is as high in the sky as early September. Today’s UV Index in the Twin Cities is 5 which is Moderate meaning you can Sunburn in the early afternoon Sun Today in 35 to 45 minutes.

Clear Skies Tonight with Light Winds and Patchy Fog possible in spots. Low temperatures by Sunrise ( 6:45 a.m. ) Friday in the low 30s. Friday will be Mainly Sunny with Light East Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

*** Partial Solar Eclipse for Twin Cities Monday April 8th beginning at 12:49 p.m. then at it’s Maximum Eclipse about 75% of Sun Covered for a few Minutes around 2:02 pm. then entire Partial Solar Eclipse ending at 3:14 p.m. Weather in Twin Cities for the Partial Solar Eclipse expected to be 40% of Sky Clear and 60% of Sky Cloudy with temps near 60 degrees.

Areas north and west of Twin Cities will likely be in Clouds with Scattered Rain Showers but areas just southeast like Rochester, La Crosse,WI. Waterloo,IA. and Dubuque,IA will have Partly Cloudy Skies and see about 80% to 85% of Moon covering Sun during Eclipse.

JONATHAN YUHAS