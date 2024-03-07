Cool Day west Metro & Mild east Metro.

A slow moving Cold Front will push east through the Twin Cities this afternoon which will create a large temperature contrast over the Metro area with afternoon temperatures in the 40s west of Downtown Minneapolis and near 50 degrees from St.Paul and east into western Wisconsin. Skies this afternoon will be a Mix of Clouds and Sun with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday March 10 so Spring Ahead 1 hour before Bed Saturday night.

Saturday March 9….Sunrise 6:35 a.m. & Sunset 6:12 p.m.

Sunday March 10…..Sunrise 7:33 a.m. & Sunset 7:13 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 3, 2024

TODAY:

Mix of Clouds and Sun.

HIGH: 46 Degrees – Minneapolis & west Metro. 50 Degrees St.Paul & east Metro.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Flurries after 12 a.m.

LOW: 28 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Morning Clouds and Flurries then Partly Cloudy in the Afternoon but Breezy and Chilly.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 24 Degrees. ( Frosty )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………..44 / 25 Sunny with Light Winds.

** Daylight Saving Time Begins Sun. Mar-10 so Spring Ahead 1 hour before bed Sat. night.

SUNDAY……………50 / 32 Sunny & Nice.

MONDAY………….62 / 44 Sunny, Warmer & Breezy.

TUESDAY…………..64 / 44 Partly Cloudy with Showers possible late. Chance for Showers late is 40%.

WEDNESDAY…….58 / 38 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 23 and 39 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS