Cool but Pleasant Today then Turning Warmer Rest of Week.

Today’s Weather brings Cleaner Skies to Minnesota as the Smoke from Canada Wildfires that was over Minnesota all weekend has moved south into Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Temperatures across Minnesota will be Below Average statewide with highs in the 60s in northeastern Minnesota to the 70s in southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities which is Below Average for this time of year.

Warmer temperatures move back into Minnesota on Tuesday with highs in the 80s in the Twin Cities and across the rest of southern Minnesota. T-Storms will be possible Tuesday evening in western Minnesota after 6pm then eastern Minnesota including the Twin Cities after 11 p.m. Some Strong T-Storms will be possible on Wednesday all across central and southern Minnesota.

Temperatures Cool of a bit on Thursday mostly into the 70s statewide then back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend ( July 21-23 ) with Increasing Humidity. +90 degree temperatures move back into the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota starting Monday July 24.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cool for July but Pleasant.

HIGH: 77 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 58 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Warmer.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ( Scattered T-Storms )

LOW: 66 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………86 / 66 Cloud & Sun Mix & Humid with T-Storms possible in the early AM and again in the late afternoon and evening – a Few of the T-Storms could be Strong. Chance T-Storms is 60%.

THURSDAY………………….78 / 61 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

FRIDAY………………………..85 / 66 Hazy Sunshine.

SATURDAY…………………..86 / 67 Partly Cloudy with PM Scattered T-Storms. Chance for PM Scattered T-Storms is 50%.

SUNDAY………………………89 / 69 Partly Cloudy & Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84

JONATHAN YUHAS