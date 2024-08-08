Cool and dry pattern settles in for the weekend – Chris

One more day until the weekend! It’ll be cool and nice as well as our fall like pattern remains in place for a few days. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Metro and southern Minnesota lows will be in the middle 50s, but 40s could show up across northern Minnesota.

Friday should be spectacular! We’re looking at all day sunshine and low humidity, though for August, it’ll still feel a bit cool as highs reach the upper 60s. Planning the weekend, sunshine and pleasant temperatures hangout for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s for Saturday, and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

This sunshine and pleasant trend continues into the weekend and early next week. I’m tracking the next shot at rain drops Wednesday and Thursday. Even then, it doesn’t look like much.

Enjoy this Thursday evening, friends, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece