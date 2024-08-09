Cool again Today then Warmer this Weekend.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities brings another day of below average temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon ( average high is 82 degrees ) with Mix of Clouds and Sun and Sprinkles possible along with Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Clear Skies, Lighter Winds and Cool Tonight with 7 a.m. Saturday temperatures in the low 50s.

Warming up over the Weekend with Partly Cloudy Skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s then Sunshine and Light Winds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures back into the 80s next Week. JONATHAN YUHAS