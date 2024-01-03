Continued cool this week with some light snow possible

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for January 3, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Now that the cold front is through the Twin Cities, temperatures will slowly drop into the mid and upper 20s Wednesday afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds are possible, but we need to wait another day before we see more blue sky. Overnight, as winds calm down and the sky clears out, there could be some places dropping into the single digits north of Mille Lacs. In the Twin Ciites, lows fall into the teens after midnight, then hold steady as clouds return early Thursday. High pressure sits over the region on Thursday, and that should be enough to finally get the clouds out in the afternoon.

We are monitoring two chances for snow across Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next week. The first is Friday night through Saturday. Most of Minnesota should get an inch or so of snow. 1 to 3 inches is most likely north of the Twin Cities toward Brainerd and Duluth. If you are getting excited because you have heard a buzz about a Midwest snow storm next week, pump the brakes. Yes, heavy snow is possible in the Midwest, but it stays closer to Des Moines, Milwaukee, and Chicago. There is still some potential for light snow in the Twin Cities Monday night through Tuesday, but you should be thinking about totals closer to an inch or two.