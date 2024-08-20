Comfy Temperatures this Week then Hot for the upcoming Weekend.

Today’s Weather will bring some Smoky Haze with Mix of Clouds and Sun and highs this afternoon in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees along with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Few Rain Sprinkles will be possible between 6 p.m. this evening and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Low temperatures Tonight will be in the low 60s with Light Winds.

Partly Cloudy to Sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper70s to near 80 degrees and Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Wednesday night with Light Winds and lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday is the 1st Day of Minnesota State Fair is looking good with Partly Cloudy Skies, Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 70s. Cloudy Thursday night with Spotty T-Storms possible from 10 a.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday but nothing Heavy expected.

Scattered T-Storms possible until 12 p.m. Friday then Partly Cloudy and becoming more Humid Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and evening temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s by Saturday morning.

Hazy Sunshine and more Humid on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and Heat Index values in the low 90s. Muggy Saturday night with lows near 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

Hazy, Hot and Humid on Sunday and Monday with highs around 90 degrees and Heat index values both Sunday and Monday in the mid 90s.

T-Storms will be possible at times Tuesday August 27 and Wednesday August 28 with some Strong T-Storms possible. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the 80s with Humid Conditions.

Turning Breezy and Cooler next Thursday August 29 and Friday August 30 with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS