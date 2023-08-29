Comfortable 80 degree Weather Today and Wednesday then back into the 90s for Labor Day Weekend!

Smoky Haze from Canada Wildfires could be in the Air at times over Minnesota Today and Wednesday with the Smokiest Conditions over far western Minnesota near the North and South Dakota border.

Isolated T-Storms are possible in the Twin Cities this Friday and Saturday morning but the Chance is only 20% at this time.

Temperatures will be Warming up this upcoming week with highs in the 80s then 90 degrees on Saturday. The Sunday and Monday of Labor Day Weekend look Hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and Heat Index Values in the upper 90s. Some Strong T-Storms will be possible in the Twin Cities area Tuesday September 5.

Full Moon will rise this Thursday evening and this is the second Full Moon of August which means it is a Blue Moon ( 2 Full Moons in 1 month ).

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy. ( Smoky Haze at times )

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 62 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURS…(Full Moon)….85 / 66 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & Warm.

FRIDAY………………………88 / 69 Isolated PM T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid. Chance for PM Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SATURDAY………………….90 / 70 Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hot & Humid.

SUNDAY……………………..94 / 74 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index mid to upper 90s )

MONDAY..(Labor Day)…95 / 75 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index upper 90s )

The average low and high for the extended period is 61 and 78 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS