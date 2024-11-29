Colder weather is here to stay – Chris

It’s been a cold Friday with high temperatures in the teens across central and eastern Minnesota. Farther west, high temperatures stayed in the single digits! Brr! The evening cold stays tonight as lows fall into the single digits under clear skies. Parts of northwestern Minnesota could see lows below zero, and wind chills tonight will likely fall well below zero for everyone.

Expect more sunshine on Saturday! At the same time, a few clouds will start to creep in across parts of the state into the afternoon. It will remain cold with highs in the teens for much of Minnesota, and single digits farther west.

Winds relax on Sunday as temperatures warm slightly. It’ll still be cold, but highs return to the lower to middle 20s with partly cloudy skies. This uneventful but colder pattern continues into Monday, where once again highs will be in the lower to middle 20s under partly cloudy skies.

There is a period to watch for POTENTIAL snow chances next week. As a northwest flow pattern establishes itself, there will be a few disturbances passing through the area, but these Alberta Clipper type systems can shift by hundreds of miles with less than 24 hours of lead time, so it’d be a disservice to try to provide substantial details. I can at least say this: As of now, I’m watching a period of Tuesday through Thursday for a few systems passing by. Central and eastern Minnesota, along with western Wisconsin, have the best chance of seeing anything out of them as of now.

By next weekend, we get colder again as another push of arctic air moves southward. When we snows DO arrive, it’ll definitely stick!

Enjoy this weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece