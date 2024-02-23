Colder for a day, but a mild weekend ahead! – Chris

It’s going to be colder for a day. Cloudy skies stick around for much of the afternoon with highs in the 30s. 40 degree temperatures return this weekend!

Abundant sunshine will continue both Saturday and Sunday, though some passing clouds can’t be ruled out at times. Highs return to the middle 40s Saturday afternoon and should make it closer to 50 by Sunday afternoon.

Monday, will be a WOW type of day. Sunshine and highs near 60 degrees… yes, SIXTY, will be possible.

From there, the pattern has the potential to go from mild, to Minnesota Wild. Clouds increase on Tuesday, with a chance of snow flying Tuesday night into Wednesday. Don’t worry, temps rebound right back into the 40s by the end of next week.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece