Cold Today through Halloween Tuesday with some Light Snow Tuesday morning.

Below Average Temperatures continue Today in the Twin Cities with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s ( average is low 50s ). Cold again Monday with highs once again in the upper 30s. Light Snow is expected to move into the Twin Cities area late Monday night into Tuesday morning with a Light Dusting of Snow Tuesday morning for Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

Halloween Tuesday looks Cold with Clouds and Light Snow in the morning along with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Any Snow Accumulation Tuesday morning will be less than 1”. Improving conditions for Trick or Treaters Tuesday evening but it will be Cold. Skies Partly Cloudy 7pm Halloween Tuesday with Decreasing Winds and temperatures around 30 degrees.

Moderating temperatures into the upper 40s by Friday and Saturday along with a chance for Rain Showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

TODAY:

Cold with Breezy Conditions and Mix of Clouds and Sun.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy to Clear Skies and Cold with Hard Freeze.

LOW: 24 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Breezy Chilly Winds.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees. ( Light Snow after 1am Tuesday )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUE.( Halloween )..38 / 25 AM Clouds & Light Snow then Partly Cloudy with Cold & Dry Conditions Halloween Evening ( Sunset 6:02 pm )- temps near 30 degrees at 7pm. Windy in AM then Lighter PM Winds.

WEDNESDAY…………40 / 28 Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY………….…42 / 30 Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY………………….47 / 38 Partly Cloudy with Rain Showers possible after 6pm. Chance for Rain Showers after 6pm is 50%.

SATURDAY…………….48 / 38 AM Clouds & Rain Showers then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.

*Fall Back 1 hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Nov-5

The average low and high for the extended period is 36 and 51 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS