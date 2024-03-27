Cold Today then Warmer Thursday into Weekend.

The new snowcover from Tuesday’s 2″ to 4″ Snowfall will enhance the Cold Air this Wednesday afternoon and West Winds at 10 to 20 mph will also make it feel Colder too with air temperatures in the upper upper 20s and Wind-Chills in the mid teens. Skies Today will be Partly Cloudy then Clear Tonight with Light Winds and low temperatures by Sunrise ( 7:00 a.m. ) Thursday near 8 degrees with a Wind-Chill of 5 degrees.

Sunny and Warmer on Thursday with Light Winds and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS