Cold Today then Snow Thursday night into Friday

Today will be Sunny in the Twin Cities but Cold with Chilly and Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be well below the Average High of 44 degrees for this date as actual Highs this afternoon will be in the low 30s but feel like the low 20s with the Wind-Chill.

Increasing Clouds Tonight into Thursday morning with Lighter Winds from the East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will bring Peeks of Sun but otherwise Mostly Cloudy Thursday during the daylight hours with highs in the mid 30s and Winds from the Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A widespread area of Snow will move into the Twin Cities from the west after 7 p.m. Thursday then taper off to Snow Flurries by 9 a.m. Friday with 1″ to 3″ of Snow Accumulation in the Twin Cities and some Isolated 4″ amounts in spots but most areas will average 2″. Roads Friday morning will be Slushy with Scattered Slippery Spots then should be just wet around noon and dry by the Friday evening commute with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and Winds from the North at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday starts with some Sunshine then becoming Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s and Winds from the East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Snow will develop after 7 p.m. Saturday and could be Heavy at Times between 12 a.m. and Noon Sunday with Snow Accumulations Saturday night into Sunday morning of 2″ to 4″. Roads will likely be Slushy and Slippery in Spots Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 30s Sunday morning. It will be Windy Sunday with Winds from the East at 10 to 20 mph. Snow will continue Sunday afternoon Mixing with Rain/Drizzle during the afternoon and continuing as a Snow/Rain/Drizzle Mix into the evening with Thunder possible Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 30s Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The temps at or above Freezing ( 32 degrees ) Sunday night into Monday along with Rain Mixed with Snow will reduce Snow Totals in Twin Cities and points south but Heavier Snow will be likely Sunday into Monday along a line from Marshall to Willmar to St.Cloud to Duluth and points west into South and North Dakota.

Right Now it appears the Twin Cities in looking at 4″ to 8″ of Snow ( Heavy Wet Snow/Slush ) Sunday into early Monday with the Heavier +12″ of Snowfall near the Minnesota/South Dakota/North Dakota borders.

Most likely times Snow will cause Driving and Air difficulties in the Twin Cities will be between 11pm Thursday and 5am Friday then again 12am Sunday to 3pm Sunday. The combination of temps above 32 degrees and Snow Mixed with Rain Sunday night into Monday will make for a Wet and Slushy commute Monday morning and probably just Wet Roads Monday evening.

JONATHAN YUHAS