Cold Today then Much Warmer after the Weekend.

Cold again Today with Flurries and Wind-Chills from -10 to -15 Below and actual air temperatures around 7 degrees.

Saturday is Cold with highs near 10 degrees then low 20s on Sunday and temperatures climbing into the mid 30s Monday and upper 30s by Tuesday. Light Snow, Light Rain and Drizzle will be possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Flurries and Bitter Cold Winds.

HIGH: 7 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills -10 to -15 Below ).

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Cold..

LOW: -5 Below. ( Wind-Chills -15 to -20 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mainly Sunny with Light Winds.

HIGH: 10 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 2 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 0 to -5 Below ) .

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY………………..23 / 18 Party Cloudy & Breezy.

MONDAY……………….34 / 30 AM Fog then Partly Cloudy with Light Snow Mixed with Light Snow in the evening. Chance for Light Snow Mixed with Light Rain in the evening. Chance for Light Snow Mixed with Light Rain in the evening is 40%.

TUESDAY……………….36 / 30 Cloudy with Snow & Rain Mix. Chance for Snow & Rain Mix is 70%.

WEDNESDAY………….37 / 30 AM Fog then Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY…………….38 / 28 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 8 and 23 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS