Cold continues but light snow expected Thursday before a warmup

Today’s Weather is still Cold but with the Lighter Winds the Wind-Chills will not be as Dangerously Cold. Air temperatures this afternoon will be near 13 degrees in the Twin Cities with Wind-Chills from 5 to 10 above and Winds from the West from the West at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Light Winds and lows around 0 degrees with Wind-Chills near -3 Below.

Light Snow will move out of South Dakota on Thursday and just Graze the Twin Cities with a Dusting to 1″ of Snow. Most likely areas in Twin Cities to see up to 1″ of Snow will be south of the downtown areas between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday otherwise just Flurries in the north Metro. Farther south 1″ to 3″ of Snow possible along a line from Redwood Falls to Rochester and points south to the Minnesota/Iowa border.

Colder Friday with Flurries in the morning then Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon with highs near 8 degrees and Wind-Chills of -5 to -10 below. Cold Friday night into Saturday morning with lows near -8 Below in the Twin Cities and -10 to -15 Below in outlying areas 30 miles away from the downtown areas of Minneapolis and St.Paul.

Saturday is Cold with highs near 10 degrees then low 20s on Sunday and temperatures climbing into the mid 30s Monday and upper 30s by Tuesday. Light Snow, Light Rain and Drizzle will be possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

JONATHAN YUHAS