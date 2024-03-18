Chilly Today and Snow likely Thursday night.

Look for Skies becoming Partly Cloudy this Monday afternoon but it will be Chilly with highs in the upper 30s and Breezy West Winds at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel like the low 30s. Windy with Mix of Clouds and Sun on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph. Windy and Colder than Average on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30s, Chilly Winds and Partly Cloudy Skies.

Spring officially begins Tuesday but Winter makes a comeback first with Colder than Average temps expected through the rest of the Week and into the Weekend. Snow not Rain will fall Thursday evening into early Friday morning with 1″ to 3″ of Snow possible in the Twin Cities from 7pm Thursday to 7am Friday.

Bigger and Stronger Storm System arrives on the Weekend with Snow developing Saturday afternoon with Snow Accumulations possible then Snow Mixes with Rain Sunday morning changing to all Rain with Thunder Sunday afternoon and evening. Heavy Snow will be possible this Weekend along a line from Marshall to St.Cloud to Duluth and points north. Highs this Weekend in the Twin Cities will be in low to mid 30s Saturday and upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy with Breezy and Chilly Winds.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: ( Spring Begins )

Partly Cloudy with Cold Gusty Winds.

HIGH: 46 Degrees. ( Feel like low 40s )

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph and Gusts to 35 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 21 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………32 / 22 AM Sun then Cloudy & Cold.

THURSDAY…………34 / 26 Cloudy with Snow after 7pm until 7am Friday with 1″ to 3″ Snow Accumulation. Chance for Snow after 7pm is 80%. Snow Accumulation of 1″ to 3″ by 7am Friday.

FRIDAY………………37 / 23 Snow until 7am then Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cold for late March. Chance for Snow until 7am is 80%.

SATURDAY…………33 / 30 Cloudy & Cold with Snow developing in the late afternoon and Snow Accumulations possible. Chance for Snow in the late afternoon is 70%.

SUNDAY…………….38 / 34 Cloudy & Windy with Snow in the AM then Snow/Rain in the afternoon and Rain/Thunder in the evening. Snow Accumulation possible in the AM. Chance for Snow in the AM and Snow/Rain in the afternoon and Rain/Thunder in the evening is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 29 and 45 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS