Cold & Sunny Today then Warmer Wednesday into the upcoming Weekend with Light Rain/Snow Mix possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures this Tuesday afternoon with Sunny Skies will be close to average at 30 degrees but West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph will produce Wind-Chills of 15 to 20 degrees. Lighter Winds Tonight with temperatures falling to near 20 degrees by Sunrise ( 7:42 a.m. ) Wednesday.

Wednesday will be Mainly Sunny and Warmer with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees then even Warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s with Sunshine and Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain Sprinkles possible Friday afternoon then some Light Rain possibly Mixed with Light Snow late Friday night into Saturday morning with any Snow Accumulations just a Coating.

Turns a bit Colder early next week with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday then back into the 40s by Wednesday December 20th.

JONATHAN YUHAS