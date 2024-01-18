Cold spell continues Thursday but warmup is coming

The cold temps and bitter wind chills will continue Thursday but hang on because a warmup is coming.

Meteorologist Mace Michaels says temps will top out at around 10 degrees in the Twin Cities on Thursday with wind chills still below zero for much of the day.

Some light snow is possible across the southern part of the state but that’s expected to remain south of the metro, minus maybe a flurry or two.

Friday doesn’t look any better, as temperatures may actually drop slightly before rebounding this weekend.

The good news is that by late Friday and this weekend, Michaels says we should have more sunshine.

By Sunday, temps are expected to rise back into the 20s before moving up into the 30s next week.