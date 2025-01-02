Cold settles in as snow chances go dormant – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all! As promised, the trend going into the weekend is one that gradually gets colder, but a little sunnier. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and that bit of clearing will allow temperatures to tank into the single digits for most. Some spots in northern Minnesota could fall just below zero.

Friday morning wind chills could be into the teens below zero, with wind chills staying below zero pretty much all day! Brr! Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will be in the low to mid teens.

Saturday remains sunny and cold with highs in the lower teens, but clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday as a much larger winter storm passes by just to the south. There may be just enough moisture around to help produce flurries on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but I don’t expect anything of significance at this time. Highs will remain in the teens each day.

By the middle of next week, another shot of arctic air could send highs into the single digits for a time.

I still don’t see any major snow chances, but with the pattern that is unfolding, we’ll have to watch out for Alberta Clippers… and those can be sneaky, sometimes showing up at the last minute.

Enjoy the night and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece