Cold morning then pleasant and sunny Sunday

Good Sunday morning!! It’s a cold start to the day with single digit temperatures across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Today is not as windy as yesterday, but with any light winds this morning, it’s feeling like a few degrees below zero.

We’re looking at a sunny Sunday forecast with highs in the low-30s. Winds are breezy this afternoon, but not as windy as yesterday. Overnight lows tonight are mild in the low-20s with mostly clear skies. Cloud cover increases overnight first across northern Minnesota. Scattered snow showers are possible Up North tomorrow morning. The Twin Cities has the chance for light and scattered snow showers mixed with rain by the lunch hour. This is a slight chance and most of us stay dry.

High temperatures Monday continue to warm well above average with highs near 38 degrees. Winds are again strong overnight tonight into your Monday forecast, with partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

We wrap up January with mainly dry skies and very mild temperatures.

Have a wonderful day!

Wren