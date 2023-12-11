Cold front brings more cold air, gusty winds Tuesday

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for December 11, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Once again, clouds kept most of the Twin Cities metro in the 20s Monday. Where it was clearer out west, there were highs in the 40s from Redwood Falls to the southwest. Unfortunately, with another chilly day, that could mean roads and sidewalks have stayed icy in your neighborhood. A cold front is coming across the state as we speak, and there might be a couple of flurries along the front. No accumulating snow is expected. Behind the front, northwest winds pick up overnight, and stay blustery Tuesday. That means another chilly day in the 20s, although there will be more peeks of sun.

The next warm-up remains on track for the second half of the week. Thursday will likely be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 40s and plenty of sun. There are some rain and snow chances by Friday and Saturday. Right now, I would expect more rain than snow, and little to no snow accumulation, if any.