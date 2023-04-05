Cold and windy tonight and tomorrow, then let the warm-up begin!!

WEDNESDAY PM APRIL 5TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

Good evening! It’s really not feeling pleasant outside, but we have some MAJOR changes on the way that will bring back some warmth to the Upper Midwest!

Tonight remains cold with strong westerly winds, will lead to brutal wind chills tonight into tomorrow, back into the single digits for most of central and northern Minnesota. We keep the chance for a few flurries tonight, but we’ll start to see a cloud cover decrease overnight. Winds stay strong out of the west overnight into Thursday, but we at least end up with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are again unseasonably cold tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper-30s.

Friday is when really start to see some major weather improvements, as winds are much lighter and we keep mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper-40s and low-50s. High temperatures are back into mid to low-60s this holiday weekend, with mainly dry skies.

Have a wonderful night!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of northern MN now through 7 AM Thursday, a few additional inches of snow possible

**cold and windy tonight & tomorrow

**Warm-up begins Friday!

TONIGHT

Windy & Cold

Few Flurries

W.C. 8°-13°

LOW: 22°

Winds: W 20-30 mph G to 40-45 mph

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy & Cold

HIGH: 39°

Wind: W 15-25 mph Gusts to 40 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold, Not As Windy

LOW: 22°

Wind: Becoming E 5-10 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………50/37 Not as cold, partly to mostly sunny, light night rain/snow mix (20%)

SATURDAY………64/43 Partly sunny, breezy, warmer day

SUNDAY………64/40 Partly to mostly cloudy, spotty PM rain showers (20%)

MONDAY………67/46 Partly to mostly sunny, breezy

TUESDSAY……………72/50 WARM, partly to mostly sunny, breezy

WEDNESDAY………69/50 breezy, partly sunny, spotty showers (20%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 35 and 54

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….52

Average Low…..34

Record High……86 set in 1991

Record Low……10 set in 1979

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:45 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:47 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV