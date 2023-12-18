Cold and Sunny Today then Mild for December rest of Week into Christmas along with Rain Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sunny and Cold Today in the Twin Cities with Sunshine, Gusty Cold Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph with highs in the low to mid 20s and afternoon Wind-Chills of 5 to 10 degrees.

Above Average temperatures return on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s then low 40s Wednesday through Friday and mid 40s by Saturday.

Twin Cities Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day Outlook:

Sunday December 24. Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers in the evening. Highs mid to upper 40s. ( Record High December 24th is 46 set in 1957 )

Monday December 25. Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers in the morning then Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon. Highs mid 40s. ( Record High December 25 is 51 set in 1922 ).

TODAY:

Sunny with Cold Gusty Winds.

HIGH: 24 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 5 to 10 degrees )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 18 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy in the morning otherwise Breezy then Peeks of Sun in the afternoon.

HIGH: 36 Degrees. .

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 25 Degrees.

__________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY…………………………….40 / 28 Mostly Sunny.

THURSDAY.( Winter Begins )……..41 / 30 Partly Cloudy & Mild.

FRIDAY……………………………………….42 / 32 Cloud & Sun Mix with Drizzle.

SATURDAY…………………………………46 / 35 Partly Cloudy.

SUN. ( CHRISTMAS EVE )…………..47 / 38 Cloudy with Scattered PM Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered PM Rain Showers is 70%. ( Record High 46 set in 1957 )

The average low and high for the extended period is 14 and 28 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS