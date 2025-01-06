Cold and quiet for the start of the week

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for January 6, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are holding in a cold stretch of weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs stay in the 10s to around 20° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Northwest winds will still push wind chills below zero in the morning, and the single digits in the afternoon. Standard winter weather.

Snow chances go up through the second half of the week. Each one might bring a dusting of snow to the region. A big ridge is building out west, and that will push warmer temperatures our way starting Thursday. Highs jump into the mid and upper 20s, and potentially touching 30°, by the weekend.