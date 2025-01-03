Cold air and sunshine settle in for the weekend – Chris

Good Friday evening and Happy Weekend! It’s been cold, but we’ve enjoyed abundant sunshine today, and I’m happy to report the sunshine should continue into the weekend.

Much like today, Saturday remains sunny and cold with highs in the lower teens. My initial thinking was that clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday as a much larger winter storm passes by just to the south, but the trend with this system has been even farther south with arctic high pressure nearby, that I’m now thinking we keep the sunny skies around through the weekend and through much of next week. Highs will remain in the teens each day.

By the middle of next week, another shot of arctic air could send highs into the single digits to around 10 degrees for a time, but then milder air could return late next week to boost highs back to near 20 degrees.

I still don’t see any major snow chances, but with the pattern that is unfolding, we’ll have to watch out for Alberta Clippers… and those can be sneaky, sometimes showing up at the last minute.

Enjoy the night and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece