Cloudy with Peeks of Sun for Easter Sunday then Rain and Snow Showers Tonight into Monday.

Easter Sunday brings Mainly Cloudy Skies to Twin Cities with Peeks of Sun at times especially this morning into the early afternoon then Mainly Cloudy with Sprinkles of Rain possible after 5pm. Highs Today in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Periods of Rain Mixed at times with Snow likely Tonight through 2pm Monday but no Snow Accumulations expected.

Next Week brings Warming Trend after a Cool Start in mid 40s Monday then later in the Week for Twins Opener at Target Field on Thursday April 4 it will be Mainly Sunny and near 54 degrees. The following Weekend looks Windy and Much Warmer with T-Storms possible at times and highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Sprinkles possible after 5 p.m.

HIGH: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Scattered Rain / Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain / Snow Showers is 80%. Snow Accumulation not expected.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy with Rain / Snow Showers until 2 p.m. then some late afternoon Peeks of Sun. Chance for Rain / Snow Showers until 2 p.m. is 90%. No Snow Accumulation expected.

HIGH: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 32 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………50 / 34 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Spotty Rain Showers. Chance for Spotty Rain Showers is 50%.

WEDNESDAY…………50 / 30 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

THURSDAY…………….54 / 34 Sunny with Light Winds. ( Twins Home Opener at Target Field )

FRIDAY…………………..60 / 40 Sunny & Warmer.

SATURDAY……………..64 / 46 Warm & Windy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 33 and 52 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS