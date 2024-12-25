Cloudy with Patchy Fog for Christmas then Rain moves into the area Thursday evening into Friday.

Clouds and Patchy Fog along with some Light Freezing Mist at times in the Twin Cities on this Christmas Wednesday – watch for Scattered Slippery Spots Today and Tonight on sidewalks, lesser traveled streets and bridges. High temperatures Today in the low to mid 30s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Low temperatures by Sunrise ( 7:50 a.m. ) near 30 degrees with Light Winds from the South.

Cloudy Thursday with Areas of Fog becoming widespread during the afternoon and evening along with Drizzle developing in the afternoon then Rain Showers in the evening. Highs Thursday in the upper 30s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain Showers Thursday night into Friday with more widespread Rain in the area by Friday morning. Lows by Friday morning in the low to mid 30s and while roads will be mostly Wet could be Scattered Icy Spots Friday morning on bridges and overpasses.

Periods of Rain with Clouds and Fog on Friday and highs near 40 degrees – the combination of Rain and temps near 40 degrees will cause a rapid Snow and Ice melt and Ice on area Lakes could become unsafe to walk/skate on. Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will stay in the mid to upper 30s with Rain Falling.

Rain likely Saturday morning then ending by the early afternoon but remaining Cloudy with Patchy Fog and highs near 40 degrees. Rain to Snow on Saturday in areas north of the Twin Cities toward Duluth and northwest Wisconsin. Sunday will start with Clouds and Patchy Fog then Mainly Cloudy with some Peeks of Sun in the afternoon and highs in the upper 30s.

Cloud and Sun Mix on Monday with highs in the low 30s then Partly Cloudy and Colder on Tuesday with highs around 30 degrees and New Years Eve temperatures in the mid 20s with Mainly Cloudy Skies and some Flurries possible. Turning Colder into the New Year with highs on Wednesday New Year’s Day in the mid 20s with Partly Cloudy Skies. The first Weekend of 2025 will be Colder too with highs in the middle teens. JONATHAN YUHAS