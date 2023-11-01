Cold with some Peeks of Sun this afternoon then Warmer temps this Weekend.

The first day of November 2023 in the Twin Cities coming in Cold and Cloudy with even some Flurries possible in the early afternoon then look for some Peeks of Sun after 4pm with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Slightly Warmer Thursday and Friday with some Sunshine on those days and highs in the low 40s Thursday and mid to upper 40s on Friday.

Weekend brings Warmer temperatures closer to average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain Sprinkles possible Saturday afternoon then better chance for Rain Showers Sunday in the afternoon and evening.

Fall Back 1 hour before Bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 5 meaning Sun will rise at 6:56 a.m. and set at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday November 5.

JONATHAN YUHAS