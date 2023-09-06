Clouds slowly clear out heading into Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for September 6, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures are some 20° to 25° cooler in the Twin Cities compared to just 24 hours ago. Clouds are going to linger over the eastern half of the state and western Wisconsin tonight through Thursday morning. Farther west, smoke continues to cause poor air quality west of St. Cloud into the Dakotas. As winds turn more to the north and northeast tonight, that smoke should thin out, and air quality improves Thursday.

Thursday and Friday are gorgeous days in Minnesota. Expect a lot of sun and highs back in the 70s. When you wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will be in the very fall-like upper 40s and low 50s in the metro, and low to mid 40s in greater Minnesota! This weekend, we get into a more unsettled pattern with a broad upper-level low in the Great Lakes. From Saturday afternoon through Monday, there will be rounds of scattered light rain.